Dejounte Murray’s instant reaction to $120 million Hawks extension

The Atlanta Hawks are reportedly committing to Dejounte Murray long-term.

The Hawks are said to be finalizing a four-year contract extension with Murray worth $120 million, according to NBA insider Shams Charania.

Atlanta Hawks All-Star Dejounte Murray and CEO of Klutch Sports Rich Paul are finalizing a four-year, $120 million veteran maximum extension with the franchise, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Deal includes a player option. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 6, 2023

Murray is currently in the final year of the 2019 extension he signed with the San Antonio Spurs that will pay him $17.4 million this coming season. The new terms will lock him in until the 2027-28 season.

Nobody is more ecstatic about the news than the man himself.

Murray took to Twitter to express his gratitude to the city of Atlanta after news broke of him joining the nine-figure contract club.

“ATLANTA #DM5 Been Locked In From The Moment Y’all Accepted Me….. LOYALTY OVER EVERYTHING Let’s Gooooooooooooooo!!!!!! #TrueToATLANTA,” Murray wrote.

ATLANTA #DM5🖤 Been Locked In From The Moment Y’all Accepted Me….. 💯 LOYALTY OVER EVERYTHING 🖤 Let’s Gooooooooooooooo!!!!!! #TrueToATLANTA pic.twitter.com/Bwuwc99kWr — Dejounte Murray (@DejounteMurray) July 7, 2023

Murray was clearly the Hawks’ second-best player behind Trae Young last season but ranked fifth in annual salary below John Collins, Clint Capela, and Bogdan Bogdanovic. The 2022 All-Star averaged 20.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game on shooting splits of 46.6% from the field and 34.4% from beyond the arc in his first season in Atlanta.

The Hawks were able to land Murray right at the contract extension sweet spot given that a deal worth $30 million in average annual salary was the maximum amount Atlanta could offer him. Cap restrictions limit how large of a raise teams can give their current players. Given that Murray’s previous extension — worth $64 million over four years — was an absolute bargain, there were fears that he might eventually play out of extension range and demand a larger payday.

There were even rumblings last month about Murray being available via trade before Atlanta was able to shed John Collins’ contract.

Hawks fans no longer have anything to worry about.