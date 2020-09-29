Delonte West reportedly checks into rehab after help from Mark Cuban

Delonte West has made headlines for all the wrong reasons this year, but there is finally some positive news to share about the former NBA star.

A photo surfaced last week that appeared to show West panhandling in the Dallas area. After seeing the photo, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban renewed his efforts to get West some help, as West has battled mental health and substance abuse issues since he last played for the Mavericks eight years ago. ESPN’s Tim McMahon reported on Monday that Cuban had located West and picked him up at a gas station.

Shams Charania of The Athletic was told by sources on Tuesday that West was receptive to the help. Cuban reunited the 37-year-old with his mother in Dallas, and West has now checked into a rehab facility in Florida.

Mark Cuban reached out to Delonte West's mother, Delphina Addison, asking how he can help. Answer was simple: Find Delonte. Cuban did on Monday, waited with West until his mother arrived to hotel, and West finally took step many close to him have awaited: Entered rehab. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/IiVKGH3a62 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 29, 2020

Several of West’s former coaches and teammates tried to reach out to him back in January when a video showed him involved in a scuffle in the middle of the freeway and then screaming incoherent things at a police officer. West was reportedly not receptive to the help, so it is a positive development that he connected with Cuban.

West played in the D League in 2013 and 2015, and had a stint in China in between. He was suspended for having outbursts in his final season with the Mavericks in 2012.

In the years since his career ended, West has been the subject of other stories sharing concern about his state.

In 2016, West was said to be wandering around a fast food restaurant in Texas. He was said to have been hallucinating after receiving the wrong medication prior to that incident.

We hope West is able to get his life back on track.