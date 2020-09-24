Delonte West still not accepting help after latest troubling photo surfaces

Delonte West has been struggling with mental health and other issues since he last played in the NBA years ago, and unfortunately it does not look like his situation has improved.

A new photo surfaced on social media this week that appears to show West along the side of a roadway holding a sign asking for money. Apparently there have been people who have tried to help West, but he won’t accept.

Sources told TMZ that Doc Rivers, West’s former coach, and Jameer Nelson, West’s former college teammate at Saint Joseph’s, are among those who have tried to reach out to West. The NBA and NBPA have also attempted to contact West but had no luck.

Some disturbing videos that surfaced on social media back in January showed West involved in an altercation in the middle of the freeway. He was handcuffed and recorded while screaming incoherent things at a police officer. The officer was suspended for sharing the video.

There were reports at the time that people tried to reach out to West after the videos went viral, but the 37-year-old was not receptive.

West played in the D League in 2013 and 2015, and had a stint in China in between. He was suspended for having outbursts in his final season with the Dallas Mavericks in 2012.

In the years since his career ended, West has been the subject of other stories sharing concern about his state.

In 2016, West was said to be wandering around a fast food restaurant in Texas. West was said to have been hallucinating after receiving the wrong medication prior to that incident.