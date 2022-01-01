 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, December 31, 2021

DeMar DeRozan’s insane game-winner gets great nickname from teammate

December 31, 2021
by Darryn Albert

DeMar DeRozan's game-winning shot

DeMar DeRozan pulled off his own version of the “Memorial Day Miracle” on Friday.

The Chicago Bulls swingman buried the Indiana Pacers at the buzzer with a ridiculous game-winning shot off one leg. Take a look at the absurd shot.

Zach LaVine, DeRozan’s teammate on the Bulls, took to Twitter after the game to christen the shot with an absolutely perfect nickname: The New Year’s Eve Heave.

DeRozan’s amazing game-winner puts the perfect cap on what has been a picturesque 2021 for him in Chicago. He is having maybe the best all-around season of his career with 26.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game on 50.4 percent from the field and a career-high 36.5 percent from distance. DeRozan has also led the Bulls to a 23-10 record, which is now tied for the best in the East.

The 32-year-old DeRozan has never really been respected as a three-point shooter, as we have seen several times before. But a shot like the New Year’s Eve Heave is a great way for him to finally flip that narrative on its head.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus