DeMar DeRozan’s insane game-winner gets great nickname from teammate

DeMar DeRozan pulled off his own version of the “Memorial Day Miracle” on Friday.

The Chicago Bulls swingman buried the Indiana Pacers at the buzzer with a ridiculous game-winning shot off one leg. Take a look at the absurd shot.

🚨 BUTTER at the BUZZER 🚨 DeMar DeRozan knocks down the ONE-LEGGED triple as the @chicagobulls win on a #TissotBuzzerBeater! #ThisIsYourTime pic.twitter.com/rKdMtGpoM0 — NBA (@NBA) December 31, 2021

Zach LaVine, DeRozan’s teammate on the Bulls, took to Twitter after the game to christen the shot with an absolutely perfect nickname: The New Year’s Eve Heave.

DeRozan’s amazing game-winner puts the perfect cap on what has been a picturesque 2021 for him in Chicago. He is having maybe the best all-around season of his career with 26.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game on 50.4 percent from the field and a career-high 36.5 percent from distance. DeRozan has also led the Bulls to a 23-10 record, which is now tied for the best in the East.

The 32-year-old DeRozan has never really been respected as a three-point shooter, as we have seen several times before. But a shot like the New Year’s Eve Heave is a great way for him to finally flip that narrative on its head.