These two star players reportedly have interest in joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be aggressive this summer in pursuit of a third star player, and several top free agents are said to have interest in joining them.

The Lakers are likely to focus on adding another starting-caliber player to their backcourt, and Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan could certainly fill that role. According to Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times, both impending free agents have interest in playing for the Lakers.

DeRozan is from the Los Angeles area, and a source told Turner that the 31-year-old might be willing to take less from the Lakers than the $27.7 million he earned from the San Antonio Spurs this past season. DeRozan averaged 21.6 points and 6.9 assists per game this past season. He became a more complete player during his three seasons with the Spurs, but he was rumored to be unhappy in San Antonio.

Lowry, who is 35, is a player the Lakers have had their eye on since the trade deadline earlier this year. He averaged 17.2 points and 7.3 assists with the Toronto Raptors and could be a natural fit with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The New Orleans Pelicans also have interest in Lowry, so his decision could come down to what type of situation appeals to him more. He’d have a better chance to win a title in L.A., but the Pelicans could offer him an opportunity to mentor Zion Williamson and a young, talented roster.

One problem for the Lakers is that they are already over the salary cap. Adding another star player may require some creativity by way of a sign-and-trade. They could explore that possibility with Dennis Schroder, who is set to become a free agent and will likely leave L.A.