Report: DeMar DeRozan, Knicks have mutual interest

The New York Knicks are expected to once again pursue just about every top free agent and star player available via trade this summer, and DeMar DeRozan is not surprisingly on their list.

DeRozan and the Knicks have mutual interest in a potential deal, according to SNY’s Ian Begley.

DeRozan has been mentioned as a potential fit for the Knicks for quite some time now. New York is looking to improve its backcourt following a successful season in which they went 41-31 and secured the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference. They lost to the Atlanta Hawks in the opening round of the playoffs, but it was their first trip to the postseason in eight years.

While he was not really known as a facilitator early in his career, DeRozan changed his game with the San Antonio Spurs. He averaged a career-high 6.9 assists while still scoring an impressive 21.6 points per game last season. Reggie Bullock, who was New York’s starting shooting guard, is also a free agent.

Some reports have claimed DeRozan would be willing to give the Lakers a discount, as he is from Los Angeles and wants to play there. However, that seems unlikely given how much money the four-time All-Star would have to give up.

If the Knicks do try to sign DeRozan, we know they will have plenty of competition.