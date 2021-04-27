Could DeMar DeRozan return to Eastern Conference?

DeMar DeRozan began his NBA career in the Eastern Conference with the Toronto Raptors. Now he could be returning just a few hundred miles away.

Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported this week that the San Antonio Spurs veteran is believed to have interest in a return to the East. Fischer mentions the New York Knicks specifically as a potential fit for DeRozan.

The Knicks are having their best season in many years. They now sit fourth in the East, having won their last nine games in a row. The shocking ascent is rapidly improving the Knicks’ appeal as a free agent destination.

As for the 31-year-old DeRozan, he will be an unrestricted free agent after the season. He also seems unlikely to return to San Antonio.

DeRozan would actually be a great fit in New York. Their current starting shooting guard is Reggie Bullock, whose contract is expiring. With a career-high 7.2 assists per game this season, DeRozan is also vastly improved as a distributor and is no longer the ball-stopper he was known as before. That could make him the perfect veteran leader for a rising young Knicks team.

Photo: Game Face/Flickr via cc by-sa 2.0