Heat reportedly trying to reunite Kyle Lowry, DeMar DeRozan in Miami

A storybook ending may be awaiting Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan on the white sand beaches of Miami.

South Florida outlet Five Reasons Sports reported on Sunday that the Heat are trying to figure out a way to reunite Lowry and DeRozan in Miami. The report does also say though that there are many complications to getting such a scenario done.

Lowry and DeRozan, who were teammates for six seasons in Toronto, are both unrestricted free agents. But the Heat are now likely set to approach free agency as an above-the-cap team after exercising Goran Dragic’s $19.4 million team option. Still, Dragic could be a sign-and-trade candidate in a move for either ex-Raptors star. Miami also has a bit more room to work with after declining Andre Iguodala’s $15 million team option. Plus, they have an additional $41 million coming off the books with the expiring contracts of Victor Oladipo, Trevor Ariza, and Nemanja Bjelica.

The Heat are not the first team to be linked to a potential Lowry-DeRozan reunion. But they are already seen as a frontrunner for one of those players, so it might not take too much more to make it a package deal.

Photo: Chensiyuan/Wikimedia via CC-by-S.A. 4.0