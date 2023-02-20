Video: DeMar DeRozan had hilarious reaction to his All-Star introduction

Sunday’s All-Star Game introductions got a little bit awkward, at least for Chicago Bulls swingman DeMar DeRozan.

DeRozan was introduced with the rest of the all-stars prior to Sunday’s game in Salt Lake City, and the arena announcer dropped in a series of comments about the players’ skills as well as the names and teams. When it came time for DeRozan, he was introduced as “an undisputed master of the mid-range,” which he did not seem entirely on board with.

PA Announcer: "A 6-time All-Star from the Chicago Bulls, who is an undisputed master of the mid-range." DeMar DeRozan: 😂 pic.twitter.com/kBKwzKQFhT — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 20, 2023

To be fair, DeRozan is a mid-range star, and it is the most well-known aspect of his game. Maybe he just did not expect to hear it during player introductions.

Regardless of DeRozan’s funny reaction, this definitely was not a gaffe. It’s certainly not as awkward as when the Utah PA announcer made an actual screw-up, at least.