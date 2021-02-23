DeMarcus Cousins released by Rockets

Following days of speculation about his future with the Houston Rockets, veteran big man DeMarcus Cousins has been released.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Tuesday that the Rockets are releasing Cousins. The move will allow the 30-year-old to hit the open market and explore other opportunities.

The Rockets have already guaranteed Cousins’ $2.3 million salary for this season. Charania also notes that they have given positive feedback about the center’s brief time with the team, so it seems like the two sides are parting ways on good terms.

Cousins averaged 9.6 points and 7.6 rebounds in 25 games with Houston. It does not sound like he will have trouble finding another job, as multiple teams are said to have interest in him. You may not be surprised to hear which team is the favorite to sign Cousins.