Lakers are favorites to land DeMarcus Cousins?

DeMarcus Cousins never got a chance to take the court for the Los Angeles Lakers, but the opportunity may soon be presenting itself again.

Heavy.com’s Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson reported this week that the Lakers are believed to be the favorites for Cousins once he parts with the Houston Rockets. Robinson mentions the Miami Heat and the Brooklyn Nets as expected suitors for the former All-Star big man as well.

Cousins, 30, was on the Lakers last season but did not appear in a single game for them after tearing his ACL in an offseason pickup game. He did receive an NBA championship ring for being on the roster however.

As for the Lakers, Anthony Davis is in the middle of an extended absence, and the aging Marc Gasol is the only true center on their roster. Cousins might only be good for 12-15 minutes per game on the Lakers. But they are clearly looking to upgrade their frontcourt, if not by adding Cousins then perhaps by adding this fellow Rocket.