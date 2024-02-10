Deni Avdija goes viral for botched alley-oop lob to referee

Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija tried to test NBA referee Mark Lindsay’s hops early in Friday’s Eastern Conference clash against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden in Boston, Mass.

The Wizards led 17-16 midway through the first quarter when Avdija caught a long rebound off a missed Kristaps Porzingis three-pointer.

As both teams raced down court in transition, Avdija saw who he thought was an open Wizards player cutting to the basket. He lobbed it up to the open “teammate”, but it turned out to be Lindsay just trying to run toward the baseline.

Ref will be ready next time, Avdija 😆 😆 😆 pic.twitter.com/EYiJxjyNLq — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 10, 2024

Celtics announcer Brian Scalabrine couldn’t help but clown Avdija for trying to generate the first-ever referee alley-oop in NBA history.

Botched alley-oop pass aside, Avdija had one of the best games of his career for the Wizards in what was a closer-than-expected 133-129 loss to the Celtics. Washington went off for 71 points in the first half and led by seven at the break before Boston turned things around in the third quarter.

The Israeli tallied 24 points, 11 rebounds, and 3 assists. He could’ve had one more assist if Lindsay had just gone up for the slam like Avdija had planned.