Report: Dennis Schroder could sign with Celtics

After spending last season with the Los Angeles Lakers, Dennis Schroder could now end up with their biggest rivals.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported on Friday that the Boston Celtics have interest in signing Schroder. Scotto notes that the Celtics have the non-taxpayer midlevel exception to offer and that the two sides could agree to a one-year deal or a two-year deal with a player option.

A short-term deal has to be a disappointing outcome for Schroder, who had been gunning for a big-time payday, even several days into free agency. But Schroder is still only 27, meaning that a strong performance in essentially another contract year next season may earn him the lucrative deal he seeks.

As for the Celtics, they have a hole at point guard after trading Kemba Walker in June. Schroder would give them a true No. 3 guy behind Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown and could make this other Celtic more expendable.