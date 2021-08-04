Dennis Schroder still holding out for big payday?

Cap space is quickly drying up around the NBA, but Dennis Schroder may still be holding firm to his valuation of himself.

Marc Berman of the New York Post reported on Tuesday that Schroder, who has interest from the New York Knicks, began the process seeking a deal from them starting at $25 million.

Schroder seems all but certain to be leaving the Los Angeles Lakers, who have already filled out their roster with a cluster of free agent signings. For reference in the point guard market, Lonzo Ball just got $21.3 million a year from the Chicago Bulls, Mike Conley took $24.2 million per year to stay with the Utah Jazz, and Kyle Lowry got $30 million a year from the Miami Heat.

The 27-year-old Schroder does have some holes in his game with turnovers and inefficiency. But he has been betting big on himself all along and may not be willing to come off his number just yet.