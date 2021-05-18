Here is what Dennis Schroder is doing with all his Kyrie Irving sneakers

Dennis Schroder was once a big fan of Kyrie Irving, and you would know that if you took a look at the Los Angeles Lakers point guard’s massive shoe collection. Schroder has dozen of pairs of Irving’s signature shoes, but he is now looking to unload them.

Schroder gave fans a tour of his shoe collection in a YouTube video this week. He held up one of his Irving sneakers at one point and said he has 30 to 40 pairs. However, Schroder says he refuses to wear them anymore after what took place between him and the Brooklyn Nets star last month.

Schroder spoke in his native German language in the video, but there was a translation in the subtitles.

“Kyrie Irving … I have a lot of his shoes,” Schroder said. “Unfortunately I can’t wear them no more. It’s not possible after what happened in the game. I cannot do it. Not going to wear it again.”

So what will he do with all the sneakers? Schroder plans to donate them and said anyone who knows a good place to send them should contact him.

Schroder and Irving were both ejected from a game last month for what was believed to be the first time in each of their careers. The ejections came after they began arguing over foul calls and got face-to-face with each other. Irving refused to speak about the incident with reporters, but he later implied on Twitter that he became upset after Schroder used the N-word. You can see the video of the incident here.

The Nets and Lakers are the favorites to win their respective conferences, so the Schroder-Irving storyline would certainly be one to watch if that happens.