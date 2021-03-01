Video: Dennis Schroder confronts Steph Curry over foul call

Things got a little bit testy during Sunday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors.

Things started when Stephen Curry caught Schroder on a pump fake and drew a foul on a three-point attempt. Schroder first complained to the referee, then went straight to Curry, angrily mimicked his shooting form, and actually had to be pulled away from the Warriors guard.

Schroder appeared to be unhappy with the foul call on Steph's 3-point attempt. The teams met on the court and were separated by officials. pic.twitter.com/pRdPWxIL7l — ESPN (@espn) March 1, 2021

Schroder appeared upset because Curry leaned into him, leading with an elbow to draw the foul. If anything, the call should have gone against Curry, so Schroder was upset with both the foul and the elbow. Lakers coach Frank Vogel did challenge the call, but it was upheld.

Schroder’s frustration is understandable, as it seems Curry got away with one. That said, Schroder has pulled moves like this before, so he should probably know the score.