Rockets upset about groin shots from Chris Paul, Dennis Schroder

August 29, 2020
by Larry Brown

Dennis Schroeder nut shot PJ Tucker

The Houston Rockets are upset about some groin shots they have endured during their first-round playoff series with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Dennis Schroder and P.J. Tucker were ejected from Saturday’s Game 5 between the teams. Schroder nailed Tucker in the groin while trying to fight through a screen in the third quarter. Tucker responded with a headbutt.

This was the second time in the series that a Thunder player struck a Rockets player in the groin. Chris Paul also got Ben McLemore in the groin during Game 3.

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon says that the Rockets are upset about the low blows and want Schroder investigated for Saturday’s move.

For background, Schroder has pulled this move on DeMarcus Cousins in 2013 and was suspended.

The Rockets won Saturday’s game 114-80 to take a 3-2 series lead.

