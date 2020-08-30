Rockets upset about groin shots from Chris Paul, Dennis Schroder

The Houston Rockets are upset about some groin shots they have endured during their first-round playoff series with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Dennis Schroder and P.J. Tucker were ejected from Saturday’s Game 5 between the teams. Schroder nailed Tucker in the groin while trying to fight through a screen in the third quarter. Tucker responded with a headbutt.

PJ Tucker got into Dennis Schroder's face pic.twitter.com/fe4My9eKWG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 30, 2020

This was the second time in the series that a Thunder player struck a Rockets player in the groin. Chris Paul also got Ben McLemore in the groin during Game 3.

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon says that the Rockets are upset about the low blows and want Schroder investigated for Saturday’s move.

Per sources, the Rockets are upset that Chris Paul was not investigated for striking Ben McLemore in the groin in Game 3, especially considering Paul's previous history of low blows. Houston wants the NBA to investigate Dennis Schroder's shot to PJ Tucker's groin. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) August 30, 2020

For background, Schroder has pulled this move on DeMarcus Cousins in 2013 and was suspended.

If you wonder why PJ was so upset, Dennis Schroder is a repeat offender pic.twitter.com/kkhpj6qrHz — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) August 30, 2020

The Rockets won Saturday’s game 114-80 to take a 3-2 series lead.