Derek Fisher fired from another coaching job

Derek Fisher won five NBA titles as a player, but his career as a coach continues to be markedly less successful.

The Los Angeles Sparks announced on Tuesday that they have parted ways with Fisher, who had been serving as their head coach and general manager. Assistant coach Fred Williams will take over as Sparks interim coach for the rest of the WNBA season.

This was Fisher’s fourth season as coach of the Sparks after being hired in 2018. He also took on GM responsibilities for them in 2020. Under Fisher’s leadership, the Sparks went 54-46 (.540) and made the playoffs twice.

The Sparks entered the 2022 season with higher expectations after signing four-time All-Star center Liz Cambage to a star-studded roster that already featured the likes of the Ogwumike sisters (Chiney and Nneka) and Kristi Tolliver. But the Sparks have opened the year just 5-7, which is currently fourth in the Western Conference.

As for Fisher, he began his coaching career in the NBA with the New York Knicks but lasted less than two seasons before being fired from that job as well. During Fisher’s WNBA coaching career, he was the subject of jokes at times too.