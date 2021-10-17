 Skip to main content
Derek Fisher gets meme treatment after Candace Parker wins WNBA title with Sky

October 17, 2021
by Darryn Albert

Candace Parker is a WNBA champion once again, and social media wasted no time in handing the L to Derek Fisher.

Parker and the Chicago Sky clinched the WNBA title Sunday with an 80-74 win over the Phoenix Mercury. The former MVP Parker, in her first season with the Sky, made her presence felt in the Finals. She posted a 16-13-5-4 line in the clincher and even hit a clutch three late to put the game away.

Parker’s triumph led to some funny jokes on Twitter about the Sparks head coach Fisher. Parker left the Sparks last year after 12 seasons. She had lost the faith of Fisher, who infamously benched her in a must-win elimination game in 2019. The Sparks would end up losing that contest.

Here were some of the best memes that were posted at Fisher’s expense.

The Sparks finished the year 12-20 and failed to even make the playoffs. Meanwhile, Parker won the WNBA title immediately after leaving Fisher and the Sparks. This has to be the most embarrassed Fisher that has felt since Matt Barnes beat him up.

