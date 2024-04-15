Derrick Rose offers statement about his NBA future

Despite being 35 years old and injury-riddled, Derrick Rose still feels that he has more left to give.

Speaking with reporters on Monday after the end of the Memphis Grizzlies’ season, the veteran guard Rose made a notable statement on his NBA future. Rose revealed that he intends to return for another year.

“Yes, I’m coming back,” said Rose, per Damichael Cole of the Memphis Commercial Appeal. “I talked to [Grizzlies GM] Zach [Kleiman], I talked to coach [Taylor Jenkins] … This summer, it’s all about attacking my rehabs, my workouts and continuing to be disciplined.”

2023-24 proved to be yet another lost season for the former MVP Rose. He missed all but 24 games this year due to hamstring, ankle, and back injuries. The Grizzlies as a team did not fare much better either, going 27-55 after losing a league-high 590 total individual games because of injury.

But Rose, who is still under contract with the Grizzlies for $3.4 million next year, actually was not bad in the run that he did get this season. He had 8.0 points and 3.8 assists over 16.6 minutes per game off the bench for his Year 15 averages. Rose was also tasked with serving as a veteran mentor for Ja Morant (even offering a notable message for him last offseason) and will look to do so again next season.