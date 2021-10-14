Tom Brady makes shocking comment about how long he could play in NFL

Tom Brady has already defied the aging process and still looks at the top of his game even at age 44. He won a Super Bowl at age 43. He’s having an MVP-caliber season so far for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Many people thought Brady was crazy when he started talking several years ago about playing into his 40s. It was pretty shocking to hear him say he would play until he was 45. But Brady doesn’t even think that’s a challenge. He thinks he could play well past that age!

Brady spoke with Hannah Storm and Andrea Kremer and shared some information about how long he thinks he could play. Brady says he could play until he’s 55 without an issue.

Tom Brady told me and @Andrea_Kremer that he believes he could play to age 50 or 55 if he wanted to.! @NFLonPrime #TBvsPHI pic.twitter.com/toyMlWKeh9 — Hannah Storm (@HannahStormESPN) October 14, 2021

“I could literally play until I’m 50 or 55 if I wanted to,” Brady told Storm and Kremer. “I don’t think I will obviously, but my physical body won’t be the problem. I think it’ll be I’m just missing too much of life with my family.”

Now that is nutty. Brady playing until he is 55? He thinks he could do it physically without an issue? All it takes is one injury for his body to start breaking down, and it could all come to an end quickly. But don’t tell Tom that.

Maybe he could keep it going and make it to 50. Then we could call him Satchell Brady. And maybe his family would let him do it too.

What’s interesting is how much more confident Brady sounds about it now compared to during the summer.