Derrick Rose’s live reaction to his jersey retirement news goes viral

Nobody was happier about the Chicago Bulls’ plans to retire Derrick Rose’s jersey number than the man himself.

On Saturday, the Bulls announced that Rose’s No. 1 jersey will be immortalized in the United Center rafters sometime next season. The team informed Rose of the decision on Saturday just before Chicago celebrated “Derrick Rose Night.” The Bulls scheduled the Rose-themed festivities for the team’s game against the New York Knicks, another of Rose’s former teams.

Rose was in tears once Bulls president Michael Reinsdorf revealed the surprise.

“Even this weekend, it’s supposed to be about you,” Reinsdorf told Rose. “But you made it about the fans, which is incredible. But I’m telling you right now, next year, when we retire your number in the rafters, it’s going to be more about you than the fans.”

The moment Pooh learned his number is officially going in the rafters 🥹 pic.twitter.com/D8JZjXhdtG — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 4, 2025

Reinsdorf added that the only exception to Rose’s jersey retirement would be if Derrick’s son PJ ends up playing for the Bulls in the future.

The Bulls drafted Rose, a Chicago native, first overall in 2008. Hometown fans quickly fell in love with Rose, who became a bona fide superstar just a few years into his NBA career. But injuries cut short what was shaping up to be a first-ballot Hall of Fame career.

Despite being held back by injuries, Rose still managed to carve out a solid 15-year NBA career. He averaged 17.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 5.2 assists in over 700 games played.