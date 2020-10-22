Derrick Rose’s wife laughs off Lakers trade rumor

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to look into adding a veteran point guard this offseason, and Derrick Rose is one player on the trade block that they may inquire about. However, it does not seem like Rose’s wife expects her husband to wind up in L.A.

The Lakers were reportedly interested in Rose at the trade deadline last season, and Sean Deveney of Heavy.com says it is “much more likely now” that Rose would be traded to Los Angeles. Devaney’s report was shared by Bleacher Report on Instagram this week, and Rose’s wife Alaina commented with several laughing emojis.

You can see a screenshot of the post here.

The Lakers reportedly offered Alex Caruso as part of a trade package for Rose, but the Detroit Pistons turned it down. Caruso ended up playing a key role in the NBA Finals, so the Lakers are probably happy with the way it turned out.

Rose, who has battled injuries throughout his career, averaged 18.1 points and 5.6 assists in 50 games last season. The Lakers are also said to have interest in Chris Paul, though he is expected to be pursued by at least one other team. Rose could come at a much more reasonable price.

H/T Clutch Points