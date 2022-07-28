Details revealed about Zion Williamson’s weight clause in new Pelicans contract

Though not nearly Kyler Murray-esque, Zion Williamson’s new contract with the New Orleans Pelicans is still unusually detailed.

Christian Clark of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reported Thursday on the specifics of a weight clause that Williamson has in his new max deal with the Pelicans. Clark reveals the contract contains de-escalators if Williamson fails to keep his weight in check. Namely, the former No. 1 overall pick must keep the sum of his weight and body fat percentage below 295. The contract also states that Williamson must have periodic weigh-ins throughout the entirety of the five-year deal.

Clark adds that Williamson’s contract also has incentive-based escalators for if Williamson wins MVP or Defensive Player of the Year or makes All-NBA.

Weight has been an issue throughout the NBA career of the 22-year-old Williamson, who is officially listed at 284 pounds. It was especially so last season when Williamson was out with a foot injury — he faced rumors that he had ballooned to 330 pounds and that he supposedly ate a horrible diet.

That said, Williamson stands to earn a lot of money in his new contract if he keeps conditioned and does not let himself become Mt. Zion. It should also help for him to have a target number to stay below in order to get his bread.