Devin Booker daps up baby in viral moment during Game 2

Devin Booker went viral on Tuesday night for a great moment during Game 2 of his Phoenix Suns’ first-round playoff series with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Booker had 31 points in the game, including a jumper in the corner before falling to the court. As he was on the ground by the fans sitting courtside, he gave a fist bump to a small child.

Devin Booker hits a buzzer beater and daps up a baby. Some things. pic.twitter.com/YMhleAjtss — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 20, 2022

That was incredible.

The awareness of the fan to offer the child for the fist bump was excellent. Then, many children that age are too shy to give a fist bump to someone like that, but the baby delivered (with a lot of aid from the presumed father).

Booker was really feeling it in the game, going 7/11 on threes. But he only played 25 minutes and exited with a hamstring injury. His Suns lost 125-114 to even the series at 1-1.

Brandon Ingram blew up with 37 points for New Orleans.

As for Phoenix, the Scott Foster curse continues. Suns point guard Chris Paul is now 0-14 in playoff games officiated by Foster, who reffed Tuesday’s game.