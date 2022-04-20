 Skip to main content
Devin Booker daps up baby in viral moment during Game 2

April 19, 2022
by Larry Brown

Devin Booker gives a baby a fist bump

Devin Booker went viral on Tuesday night for a great moment during Game 2 of his Phoenix Suns’ first-round playoff series with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Booker had 31 points in the game, including a jumper in the corner before falling to the court. As he was on the ground by the fans sitting courtside, he gave a fist bump to a small child.

That was incredible.

The awareness of the fan to offer the child for the fist bump was excellent. Then, many children that age are too shy to give a fist bump to someone like that, but the baby delivered (with a lot of aid from the presumed father).

Booker was really feeling it in the game, going 7/11 on threes. But he only played 25 minutes and exited with a hamstring injury. His Suns lost 125-114 to even the series at 1-1.

Brandon Ingram blew up with 37 points for New Orleans.

As for Phoenix, the Scott Foster curse continues. Suns point guard Chris Paul is now 0-14 in playoff games officiated by Foster, who reffed Tuesday’s game.

