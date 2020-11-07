Report: Devin Booker does not actually want out of Phoenix

Devin Booker’s alleged discontent in Phoenix may ultimately be overblown.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported on Friday that there is “no truth” to the Suns guard supposedly wanting out. Scotto notes that several executives believe that Booker will stay put due to his contract situation and his talent as a young franchise cornerstone.

John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix also strongly disagreed with the notion that Booker wants a trade, calling the rumor “garbage.”

Whispers emerged this week that Booker, 24, was unhappy in Phoenix and even that the situation might get ugly. But he has a whopping four years and $131 million left on his contract, making a trade all but impossible. The Suns are also trending upwards, having gone undefeated in the Orlando bubble and complementing Booker with quality young pieces like Deandre Ayton and Kelly Oubre.

Booker is an All-Star who averaged 26.6 points per game last season. Thus, the vultures will obviously be circling at the very first sign of trouble, even in the form of fellow NBA players. It does not appear though that there is any actual trouble here to worry about.