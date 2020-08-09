Suns respond to Draymond Green fine for comments on Devin Booker

The Phoenix Suns posted a video response on Twitter to Draymond Green’s fine.

Green was fined $50,000 by the NBA for saying that Devin Booker is too good of a player to be stuck on the Suns.

Phoenix took note of the fine and posted a response, saying they have at least 50,000 reasons why they love Booker. The video included highlights of their star guard:

The Suns haven’t made the playoffs since 2009-2010 and haven’t had a winning season since 2013-2014. Booker has only known losing since going pro. But the Suns were fortunate enough to have been included in the NBA restart, and they are maximizing the opportunity.

They have gone 5-0 in Orlando and seem to be heading in the right direction. Maybe that is giving Booker confidence about believing in his organization. The organization obviously enjoys having him.

As for Draymond, he didn’t seem to mind his fine.