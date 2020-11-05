Devin Booker wants out of Phoenix and it could get ugly?

Devin Booker has developed into one of the top scorers in the league, and the Phoenix Suns appeared to turn a corner in the NBA Bubble. They better have, because they could be in for some problems involving Booker otherwise, according to one analyst.

Ryen Russillo, an NBA analyst for The Ringer, joined “The Bill Simmons Podcast” for an episode that was published on Tuesday. In the episode, the two discussed the urgency to improve that some teams may feel.

The hosts were talking about the Suns when Russillo said there is some urgency due to Booker’s situation.

“They have to worry about the Booker thing. The worst-kept secret in the league is Booker already wants out of there,” Russillo said around the 1:04 mark. “And if it’s another bad season, I actually think that could get ugly.”

The Suns went 8-0 in the NBA Bubble, so they have a lot of momentum to build upon for next season. One of their first orders of business might be making sure Kelly Oubre remains with the team. They also might need to re-sign Aron Baynes.

Booker, 24, has averaged 26.6 points per game each of the last two seasons. He is under contract for another four seasons after signing a 5-year max contract. The last thing Phoenix wants is for him to force his way out. The best way to keep him is to field a competitive team. If they don’t, we know of at least one team that wants him.