Report: Devin Booker has given strong endorsement to 1 Suns coaching target

Franchise player Devin Booker may be pulling the strings behind the scenes of the Phoenix Suns’ head coaching search.

Veteran NBA writer Marc Stein reported this week that Suns assistant coach Kevin Young is viewed as a serious candidate to take over the team’s head coach job. Stein adds that Young has gotten a “strong endorsement” from the three-time All-Star guard Booker.

Phoenix is looking for a new coach after parting ways with Monty Williams, who had been in charge for the last four seasons. The 41-year-old Young has been an assistant on the Suns for the last three of those seasons, including as the associate head coach under Williams this year. He figures to have a real advantage as a figure who is already familiar with both the system and the personnel in Phoenix but who is also young enough to build for many years with Booker (signed through at least 2028) and the rest of the Suns’ core.

We heard earlier this week that Young was indeed one of the finalists for the job (along with three other big names). When it comes to Booker though, it is clear which of the four candidates he is backing.