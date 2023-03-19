 Skip to main content
Devin Booker feuding with popular singer over Kendall Jenner?

March 18, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Devin Booker looks on

Mar 3, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker prior to the game against the Toronto Raptors at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Devin Booker already takes over 20 shots per game, and he appeared to take another one over social media this week.

The Phoenix Suns star Booker has found himself at the center of drama over his ex-girlfriend Kendall Jenner (of Kardashian clan fame). The two dated on and off for the last several years (often being spotted in public together) but broke up for good in 2022. Since then, Jenner has been rumored to be dating Bad Bunny, the Grammy-winning reggaeton singer.

Drama heated up this week with Bad Bunny seemingly throwing a shot at Booker in a new song lyric. The lyric, from the song “Coco Channel,” is in Spanish (Bad Bunny is of Puerto Rican descent). But it translates into English as, “But the sun in PR heats up more than the one in Phoenix.”

The line sounded like a clear swipe at Booker, and the three-time All-Star guard Booker even issued an apparent response on Instagram (according to some screenshots that went viral). “He worried about another MAN again,” Booker purportedly wrote (though the comment has since been deleted).

Booker is usually tight with famous singers (one even wore his jersey to a concert several years ago). But it definitely looks like there is a storm brewing here between Booker and Bad Bunny over Jenner.

