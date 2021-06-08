Devin Booker turning heads with his incredible car collection

Devin Booker has been one of the stars of the 2021 NBA playoffs, and he also may have the best car collection.

Before he dropped 21 points in Monday night’s win over the Denver Nuggets, Booker rolled up to Phoenix Suns Arena in a sick classic car with flashy gold rims.

That vintage Chevy is just a piece of Booker’s awesome car collection. He often shares photos and videos of the cars on Instagram, and all of them are a sight to behold.

Booker signed a five-year, $158 million extension with the Suns a few years ago. He’s made an awful lot of money before his 25th birthday, so he can pretty much add any car to his collection that he pleases.

Booker played a huge role in Phoenix’s opening-round win over the Los Angeles Lakers, and he let the opponent hear about it. He’s playing with an incredible amount of confidence at the moment. After seeing what he drives, it makes even more sense.