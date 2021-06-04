This is what Devin Booker said to get a technical foul

Devin Booker had a huge game in the Phoenix Suns’ series-clinching win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night, and he capped it off with a technical foul. We now know what he said to earn that technical.

Booker was given a technical foul for taunting the Lakers after an emphatic dunk. Video replays showed that he yelled, “What? What? Thought so,” at the losing team.

We’ve certainly seen officials let much harsher trash talk slide. Booker scored 47 points on 15-of-22 shooting in Phoenix’s 113-100 win. He also grabbed 11 rebounds. You could make the argument that he earned the right to brag.

LeBron James has been a big supporter of Booker, but he snubbed the Suns star and everyone else after the game (video here).