Devin Booker makes funny change to Twitter profile photo after Raptors mascot spat

Devin Booker has a sense of humor about his amusing spat with the Toronto Raptors’ mascot.

Booker was openly frustrated with the mascot during Tuesday’s game, as the raptor tried to distract the Phoenix Suns guard’s free throw attempts. The situation was made even more amusing by the fact that the Raptors are playing home games without fans, so the mascot was pretty much the only one there who could mess with Booker.

The situation was a little ridiculous and surreal, and Booker isn’t afraid to admit that. The Suns guard changed his profile picture on Twitter to the kneeling mascot as a nod to what happened.

If something that strange is going to happen, you might as well own it. Booker was the subject of some laughs and mockery for his reaction, but the mascot was definitely trying to distract him. He’s also pretty specific about being taken out of his comfort zone, but it’s worth a laugh now that it’s over.

Photo: Mar 3, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker prior to the game against the Toronto Raptors at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports