Devin Booker has complaint about NBA’s new basketball

Devin Booker is having a hard time shooting the ball so far this season, and he thinks it has something to do with the literal ball that he is shooting.

The Phoenix Suns star spoke this week on the NBA’s new Wilson basketballs and said that every ball feels different, per Suns writer Kellan Olson. Booker adds that the basketballs that were used in the past would feel the same game to game but that is no longer the case this year.

The two-time All-Star Booker has been in a shooting slump to start the new season. His 40.5 field goal percentage and 27.8 three-point percentage are both the lowest marks of his career. Booker’s 21.8 points per game is also the worst since his 2015-16 rookie season.

Wilson just replaced Spalding as the producer of official NBA game balls. The league had been using Spalding balls since 1983. That has led to some growing pains for players, and Booker is not the only star who feels it.

Photo: Mar 3, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker prior to the game against the Toronto Raptors at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports