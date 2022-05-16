Devin Booker had profane comment about Suns’ Game 7 loss

The Phoenix Suns were heavy favorites to win the NBA title when the postseason began, but they were eliminated on Sunday night after a horrendous effort against the Dallas Mavericks. Devin Booker had a very accurate description of the loss.

After Phoenix’s 123-90 home loss in Game 7, Booker told reporters the Suns were on the wrong end of a “good old-fashioned a– whooping.”

That is a great way of putting it.

The Suns had probably their worst game of the season in their most important game of the season. The team that went 64-18 during the regular season was totally dominated. Luka Doncic’s 27 first-half points matched Phoenix’s entire team total. Suns fans even booed their team at halftime (video here).

Phoenix shot just 37.9 percent as a team. They were run out of the building and plagued by everything from terrible defense to confrontations on the sideline. For a team that reached the NBA Finals last season and was the NBA’s best all year, the result could not have been more disappointing.