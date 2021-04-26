 Skip to main content
Magic rookie Devin Cannady stretchered off after scary leg injury

April 25, 2021
by Grey Papke

Devin Cannady injury

Orlando Magic rookie Devin Cannady had to be stretchered off after suffering a scary-looking right leg injury Sunday night.

Cannady was going up to contest an Edmond Sumner layup when he fell awkwardly on the floor. He could be heard screaming in pain and the injury was obvious serious, especially as teammate Mo Bamba rushed over and used his jersey to cover up Cannady’s right ankle.

Cannady was tended to for roughly 12 minutes and had to be stretchered off the floor. He waved to the crowd and applauded as he was wheeled off.

Cannady just recently made his NBA debut after starring in the G League, where he won Finals MVP this season. He was averaging 4.9 points per game in seven games since signing with the Magic on Apr. 6.

