Dillon Brooks gets called for another flagrant foul against Warriors

May 13, 2022
by Darryn Albert

Dillon Brooks shoving Steph Curry

Dillon Brooks was at it again on Friday night.

During the first half of Game 6 against the Golden State Warriors, Brooks was whistled for another flagrant foul. The Memphis Grizzlies swingman shoved Warriors star Steph Curry to the ground while battling for a loose ball. The officials upgraded the foul to a flagrant 1 upon review.

Curry hit the first of two free throws that he was awarded for the flagrant foul but missed the second, much to the delight of Brooks.

That was Brooks’ second flagrant foul of the series. The first was a clubbing of an airborne Gary Payton II during Game 2 that led to a broken elbow for Payton (video here). Brooks was given a flagrant 2 for that foul and ejected from the game. The NBA then suspended Brooks for Game 3 as well.

Brooks already got a harsh reception from the Warriors fans during Game 4 of the series. With Friday’s flagrant foul taking place in front of them as well, Brooks really seems to be gunning for the title of Golden State’s most hated.

