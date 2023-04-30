 Skip to main content
Dillon Brooks fined by NBA for violating media policy

April 30, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Mar 13, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) walks back up the court during the first quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Dillon Brooks refused to face the music after the Memphis Grizzlies’ season came to an end, and the approach has now cost him some money.

The Grizzlies were eliminated from the postseason on Friday night with a 125-85 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 6. Brooks did plenty of talking when Memphis was doing well in the series, but he avoided the media after the game. He did the same after the Grizzlies lost Game 3.

On Sunday, the NBA announced that Brooks has been fined $25,000 for violating the league’s media access rules.

Brooks had no problem being in the spotlight after his Grizzlies won Game 2. He was quick to talk all kinds of trash and took a big shot at LeBron James. When things went poorly, he was nowhere to be found.

