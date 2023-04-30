Dillon Brooks fined by NBA for violating media policy

Dillon Brooks refused to face the music after the Memphis Grizzlies’ season came to an end, and the approach has now cost him some money.

The Grizzlies were eliminated from the postseason on Friday night with a 125-85 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 6. Brooks did plenty of talking when Memphis was doing well in the series, but he avoided the media after the game. He did the same after the Grizzlies lost Game 3.

On Sunday, the NBA announced that Brooks has been fined $25,000 for violating the league’s media access rules.

The following was released by the NBA: pic.twitter.com/WqITrOD3ly — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 30, 2023

Brooks had no problem being in the spotlight after his Grizzlies won Game 2. He was quick to talk all kinds of trash and took a big shot at LeBron James. When things went poorly, he was nowhere to be found.