Dillon Brooks fined by NBA for use of profanity

Dillon Brooks has found his way back into the penalty box once again.

The NBA announced on Wednesday that they are fining the Houston Rockets swingman Brooks $25,000 for his use of profanity in a recent interview. The interview in question came after Brooks helped lead the Rockets to an upset victory over the Celtics in Boston on Monday night.

Houston teammate Amen Thompson hit the game-winning shot with 0.7 seconds left to break a 112-112 tie. In a joint interview with Thompson after the final buzzer sounded, Brooks remarked, “I knew that motherf–ker was going in!”

Here is the video (but obviously beware of the bad language).

Dillon Brooks: "I knew that mfer was going in." Amen Thompson: "Oh that's my first game-winner. I feel like Kobe." pic.twitter.com/UHpCxQnwz4 — Jackson Gatlin (@JTGatlin) January 28, 2025

The 29-year-old Brooks is in the midst of a superb year with the Rockets and sank a ludicrous 10 three-pointers on Monday to help down the Celtics. But Brooks still continues to find ways to get himself into trouble and was also involved in an incident this week during which he put his hand on the neck of an opponent.