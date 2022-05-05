Dillon Brooks criticized by Grizzlies teammate over hard foul

Dillon Brooks was suspended for his hard foul on Gary Payton II in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals, sparking debate over

whether the punishment was too harsh. At least one of Brooks’ Memphis Grizzlies teammates seems to think the suspension might just be justified.

Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke admitted that Brooks’ foul on Payton was over the line, though he added that he thinks Brooks “feels bad” about what happened.

“I watched it again, and Dillon definitely fouled him way too hard and did something that he shouldn’t have done,” Clarke said on Wednesday’s “The Lowe Post” podcast, via Taylor Wirth of NBC Sports Bay Area. “But it’s tough. There’s obviously falls every game that could definitely result in somebody getting hurt, but you really don’t want to see somebody get hurt off a flagrant, obviously. I know that Dillon feels bad. It’s just a real bad part of the game, but hopefully, we all can move on from that.”

The NBA certainly agreed based on the punishment it handed down Thursday. Brooks has been defended by some big names, but there have not been many arguing that the play in question was avoidable. The fact that one of Brooks’ own teammates is willing to say as much only drives that point home further.