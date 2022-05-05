NBA announces disciplinary action for Dillon Brooks

Memphis Grizzlies star Dillon Brooks missed almost all of Game 2 of his team’s Western Conference seminfinal series against the Golden State Warriors after he was ejected, and the act will cost him Game 3 as well.

Brooks was called for a flagrant-2 foul three minutes into the Grizzlies’ 106-101 win over the Warriors on Tuesday night. He clubbed Gary Payton II in the head as Payton was heading for a layup (video here). On Thursday, the NBA announced that Brooks has been suspended for Game 3.

Payton injured his elbow on the play and was knocked out for the remainder of the game. Tests later revealed that he suffered a fracture and is expected to miss about a month.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was furious about the play and criticized Brooks during the game.

Draymond Green was ejected for a flagrant-2 foul in Game 1, but the NBA obviously did not feel that play was as bad as the one involving Brooks and Payton.

Game 3 will take place at Golden State on Saturday night with the series tied 1-1.