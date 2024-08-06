 Skip to main content
Dillon Brooks gets the memes for awful shooting game in Canada’s Olympic loss

August 6, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Dillon Brooks looking on

Those praying on Dillon Brooks’ downfall have officially won.

Brooks and Team Canada were formally eliminated from gold medal contention at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday after losing to France in their quarterfinal game by a final score of 82-73. The Houston Rockets swingman Brooks was especially awful for Canada, finishing with two points on 1-for-9 shooting and missing all three of his attempts from deep.

Brooks also had a particularly embarrassing moment when he got stuffed by France’s Victor Wembanyama on a crucial possession in the fourth quarter.

Predictably enough, the meme gods came for Brooks. Take a look at some of the best posts on X roasting him.

With the likes of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, RJ Barrett, Luguentz Dort, and others on their team, Canada was widely favored to at least make it to the gold medal game, especially with Team USA on the other side of the bracket. But in part because of the stinkers on Tuesday by Brooks and Jamal Murray (seven points on 3-for-13 shooting), Canada will now not even get a medal at the Paris Olympics.

The former NBA All-Defensive selection Brooks is known for his trash talk and continued that this summer with some barbs at Team USA. In the end however, Brooks and Canada end up getting eliminated two full rounds before they could have even faced Team USA in Olympic play.

