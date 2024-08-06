Dillon Brooks gets the memes for awful shooting game in Canada’s Olympic loss

Those praying on Dillon Brooks’ downfall have officially won.

Brooks and Team Canada were formally eliminated from gold medal contention at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday after losing to France in their quarterfinal game by a final score of 82-73. The Houston Rockets swingman Brooks was especially awful for Canada, finishing with two points on 1-for-9 shooting and missing all three of his attempts from deep.

Brooks also had a particularly embarrassing moment when he got stuffed by France’s Victor Wembanyama on a crucial possession in the fourth quarter.

Dillon Brooks thinks he’s HIM & gets stuffed back to the Houston Rockets bench on one of the worst decisions you’ll ever see #Olympics pic.twitter.com/okXxstQFbi — Alex Monaco (@Alex__Monaco) August 6, 2024

Predictably enough, the meme gods came for Brooks. Take a look at some of the best posts on X roasting him.

Canada have informed Dillon Brooks he will not be allowed back in the country "under any circumstances," per @ShamsCharania — They Got Me (@PaulTweetsRIP) August 6, 2024

Dillon Brooks in the clutch pic.twitter.com/KUcaXDyRIG — (@minnyshowtime) August 6, 2024

Dillon Brooks at the half vs. France: 0 Points

0/5 FG

0/2 3PT

2 Fouls pic.twitter.com/IdUR8YO7ia — Overtime (@overtime) August 6, 2024

Death, taxes, Dillon Brooks in elimination games https://t.co/P0bJzfsRJU — Zach Harper (@talkhoops) August 6, 2024

With the likes of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, RJ Barrett, Luguentz Dort, and others on their team, Canada was widely favored to at least make it to the gold medal game, especially with Team USA on the other side of the bracket. But in part because of the stinkers on Tuesday by Brooks and Jamal Murray (seven points on 3-for-13 shooting), Canada will now not even get a medal at the Paris Olympics.

The former NBA All-Defensive selection Brooks is known for his trash talk and continued that this summer with some barbs at Team USA. In the end however, Brooks and Canada end up getting eliminated two full rounds before they could have even faced Team USA in Olympic play.