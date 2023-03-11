Dillon Brooks takes swipe at Luka Doncic ahead of game

Dillon Brooks has another Western Conference opponent in his crosshairs.

The Memphis Grizzlies wing Brooks took a swipe at Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic ahead of Saturday’s meeting between their two teams. Brooks suggested that Doncic, who will not play due to a thigh injury, was ducking the Grizzlies.

“It’s goes to show that sometimes they ain’t ready to come back to a physical game,” said Brooks of Doncic’s absence, per Damichael Cole of the Memphis Commercial Appeal.

Saturday’s game is the first of three meetings between the two division rivals over the next ten days. The Grizzlies blew the Mavericks out 137-96 in their first matchup of the season way back in October.

The Mavericks have to be cautious with Doncic’s slightly concerning thigh injury, so he probably would not have played on Saturday no matter what. But being bold and brash is exactly what Brooks does. Earlier this week, Brooks lobbed even more savage shots at a different rival.