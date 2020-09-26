Dirk Nowitzki offers high praise for Nikola Jokic

Count Dirk Nowitzki as a big fan of Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic.

Jokic has been compared to Nowitzki in some circles as a skilled big man who can score from anywhere and break down opposing defenses. Nowitzki is flattered by the comparison, but suggested Jokic might be even better than he was in some aspects.

“Damn. That’s a compliment,” Nowitzki said of comparisons to Jokic via text to ESPN’s Zach Lowe. “I wish I had his skill set. His passing is so good it’s a joke. I unfortunately always wanted to score and not pass.”

It’s funny, and Nowitzki is being his usual understated self. Still, there’s obviously a healthy degree of admiration here. Jokic has had a breakout postseason, and people like Nowitzki are taking notice — if they hadn’t already.

Nowitzki will keep shying away from the comparisons. He’s a pretty humble guy, after all.