Dirk Nowitzki sends positive message after Mavericks eliminated from playoffs

Dirk Nowitzki sent a positive message about the Dallas Mavericks after his former team was eliminated from the NBA playoffs on Sunday.

The Mavericks lost to the Los Angeles Clippers 111-97 in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series to lose the series 4-2. This year marked the Mavericks’ first time back in the postseason after missing it for the last three years. Many of their fans recognized the progress they have made.

Nowitzki was optimistic about the team, telling them and the team’s fans “Lots to be proud of and lots to look forward to!!!”

Lots to be proud of and lots to look forward to!!! #mffl — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) August 30, 2020

Team owner Mark Cuban expressed similar optimism.

Proud of our @dallasmavs #MFFL This is just the beginning — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) August 30, 2020

It’s easy to see why there is such optimism surrounding the team.

The Mavs took a big step forward this season, going 43-32. They gave the Clippers — one of the NBA championship favorites — a good run in the series. They also have an emerging star on their side.