Doc Rivers wanted to do 1 thing differently when taking Bucks job

Doc Rivers has no regrets about taking the Milwaukee Bucks job, but he certainly seems to wish he had come into the position differently.

Rivers admitted that taking over the Milwaukee job midseason has been “more difficult than I thought.” He even added that he had asked the Bucks if it would have been possible for him to take over at the All-Star break instead of when he actually did on Jan. 26.

“Taking a job when you’re about to go on the toughest road trip of the season is not the smartest decision,” Rivers said Saturday, via Yaron Weitzman of FOX Sports. “I even told them that: ‘Can we wait ’til All-Star break?’ You know, it would have been a lot nicer.”

It’s no surprise the Bucks weren’t interested in that arrangement. Rivers would have wound up coming into the job three weeks later than he actually did. Considering how difficult he has found things, that probably would not have been as beneficial as he might hope.

The Bucks are 3-7 since Rivers took over, and the coach has had some scathing thoughts about the effort of his team during those games. There is no doubt that it has been a difficult task for Rivers, but at some point, the excuses have to stop and the results have to come.