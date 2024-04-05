Doc Rivers calls out Bucks amid recent slide

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers believes something is “wrong” with his team.

The Bucks have lost four of their last five contests. Their two latest setbacks have come against the bottom-feeding Washington Wizards and Memphis Grizzlies.

Rivers spoke candidly during his postgame press conference after the Bucks’ Tuesday loss to the Wizards. The veteran coach said that he’s been “taking notes” of both players and personnel not being locked in enough, particularly when on the road.

“I’ve actually been sitting back and watching everything,” said Rivers. “Not just our players, but our travel crew — everything. … We don’t bring the necessary professionalism and seriousness on the road. … Something’s missing. Everybody seems happy, except for me after a game. We’re doing something wrong and we have to figure that out.”

Rivers emphasized that the Bucks have been “doing something wrong” and need to figure things out before the postseason begins.

The Bucks remain the second-best team in the East with a 47-29 record entering Friday’s slate of games. However, their road struggles have been hard to ignore.

Milwaukee has lost six of their last eight games on the road. Among the NBA’s top eight teams by record through Thursday, the Bucks are the only squad with a losing record (18-20) on the road.

Rivers hasn’t been shy about being critical of the Bucks since being hired as the team’s head coach in January. But his method of tough love hasn’t exactly led to consistent success on the court.