Sunday, August 23, 2020

Doc Rivers slams Clippers as ’emotionally weak’ following overtime loss

August 23, 2020
by Grey Papke

Doc Rivers delivered a scathing indictment of the Los Angeles Clippers following their overtime loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

The Clippers blew a 21-point lead in regulation against a Mavericks team missing Kristaps Porzingis. They then failed to close out Game 4 in overtime, allowing a Luka Doncic game-winner at the buzzer. That was enough for Rivers to brand his team “emotionally weak” following the defeat.

This isn’t what you want to hear in the opening round of the playoffs. It’s clearly meant as a wake-up call as the Clippers struggle with Dallas more than most expected them to. Blowing a 21-point lead at this juncture of the year just can’t happen, especially with a chance to go up 3-1 in the series.

Rivers’ comments have some similarities to what he said about a different group he coached. Clearly, he doesn’t want this Clippers team — a legitimate title contender — to go the same way that one did.

