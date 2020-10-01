Doc Rivers could reportedly decide to sit out next season

Doc Rivers is attracting a lot of interest as a newly-minted free agent coach. However, there is no guarantee that he will accept any of the opportunities in front of him.

Keith Pompey of the Philly Inquirer reported on Wednesday that the former LA Clippers head coach may opt to sit out next season. Pompey cites sources who say that Rivers appears to be happy living in Southern California. The Clippers also have to pay him for the remainder of his contract. There is significant schedule uncertainty for the 2020-21 campaign as well.

Rivers, 58, had been the coach of the Clippers since 2013. Prior to that, he had been coaching the Boston Celtics since 2004. Rivers took a one-year break to work as a commentator for ESPN after his tenure coaching the Orlando Magic from 1999 to 2003. Thus, another gap year could be long overdue for him.

We do know Rivers has gotten some interest from at least one contender. But suddenly uprooting his life for the sake of an up-in-the-air 2020-21 season may not ultimately be worth it for him.