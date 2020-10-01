 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, October 1, 2020

Report: Doc Rivers favored to land 76ers job over Mike D’Antoni

October 1, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Doc Rivers

Doc Rivers met with front office members of the Philadelphia 76ers this week to discuss the team’s head coaching vacancy, and it sounds like he has quickly emerged as the favorite to land the job.

Marc Stein of the New York Times reports that there is a “growing belief” in NBA circles that Rivers will be hired as the head coach of the Sixers. Mike D’Antoni was previously considered the favorite, but that was before Rivers was fired by the Los Angeles Clippers.

A separate report indicated the 76ers are planning to offer Rivers the job this week.

There have been rumblings that Rivers could take a year off from coaching next season, but he is clearly pursuing other opportunities.

Rivers has extensive experience coaching star players. You can understand why the 76ers would want him, as they have an excellent young core led by Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

On report claimed the 76ers could look to hire D’Antoni as part of a much bigger plan, but but that never seemed realistic. All indications are Rivers is Philly’s first choice.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus