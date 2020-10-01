Report: Doc Rivers favored to land 76ers job over Mike D’Antoni

Doc Rivers met with front office members of the Philadelphia 76ers this week to discuss the team’s head coaching vacancy, and it sounds like he has quickly emerged as the favorite to land the job.

Marc Stein of the New York Times reports that there is a “growing belief” in NBA circles that Rivers will be hired as the head coach of the Sixers. Mike D’Antoni was previously considered the favorite, but that was before Rivers was fired by the Los Angeles Clippers.

On the NBA's fast-moving coaching carousel … The growing belief in league circles is that Doc Rivers has swiftly supplanted Mike D'Antoni as the favorite for the Philadelphia job … With Ty Lue ranking as the early favorite to replace Rivers with the Clippers — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 1, 2020

A separate report indicated the 76ers are planning to offer Rivers the job this week.

Source: Doc Rivers is currently with the Sixers brass and will watch Game 1 of the NBA Finals with them. A job offer is expected to follow soon. — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) October 1, 2020

There have been rumblings that Rivers could take a year off from coaching next season, but he is clearly pursuing other opportunities.

Rivers has extensive experience coaching star players. You can understand why the 76ers would want him, as they have an excellent young core led by Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

On report claimed the 76ers could look to hire D’Antoni as part of a much bigger plan, but but that never seemed realistic. All indications are Rivers is Philly’s first choice.